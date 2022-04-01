Princess Diana’s brother shares urgent plea after Tom Parker’s death

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer has shared an urgent plea following the tragic death of The Wanted singer Tom Parker.

Charles Spencer has declared the need for more money for research into brain tumours.

The Earl sent his condolences to everyone who “loved and admired” The Wanted star Tom Parker, who passed away on March 30th.

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, Earl Spencer has shared a heartbreaking plea days after it was announced that The Wanted star Tom Parker had died aged 33. The talented singer was perhaps best known for being part of the popular boy band and was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour back in October 2020. Now, as his wife, children, family, friends and fans grieve his devastating loss Charles has reached out to them.

Posting on Twitter, the Earl, whose grandmother Cynthia died of a brain tumour in 1972 in her seventies, issued an important message. In it, he reflected that so much more needs to be done when it comes to securing money for brain tumour research.

“More funding is needed to fund research into brain tumours. So many young people are taken by this relentless disease,” Charles wrote poignantly, before adding, “Condolences to all who loved and admired the talented Tom Parker.”

Earl Spencer went on to reflect on his hope for the future of research, writing, “I’m proud to be a patron of @BrainTumourOrg which is doing great things & aims to do even more.”

Following the tragic news of Tom’s death, Charles Spencer’s patronage, The Brain Tumour Charity, has also shared a message on their site. In it, they opened up about all the vital work Tom had done for them raising awareness and money in the last year.

“The world has lost an incredibly talented and kind young man – and what Tom has done for so many people affected by brain tumours in the last year, alongside everything he and his family were going through personally, is nothing short of inspirational,” they stated.

The charity went on to describe themselves as “incredibly touched” by The Wanted’s decision to donate £1 from every ticket sold to their recent Most Wanted UK tour.

“Tom’s death at such a young age is another extremely painful reminder of just how much there is to do on brain tumours, to find new treatments and improve survival and quality of life for those affected,” they declared.

Tom’s passing was announced by his wife Kelsey, with whom he shares two children, Aurelia and Bodhi. Posting a picture of them all together, as well as a black-and-white picture of her late husband, Kelsey wrote, “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️”, she added.