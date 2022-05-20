Princess Diana’s rebellion against Charles’ ‘ego’ after marriage crumbled

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana made a rebellion against Prince Charles’ ‘ego’ with her shoe choices after their marriage crumbled, a royal fashion expert has claimed.

Princess Diana reportedly never wore heels over two inches when she was married to Prince Charles, in order to not be taller than him and protect his ‘ego’.

However, when the pair split, the Princess of Wales is said to have made a statement with a subtle change in her style.

According to a new royal book, The Lady Di Look Book: What Diana Was Trying to Tell Us Through Her Clothes, a fashion expert has told of how the late Princess would refuse to wear heels that would make her much taller than Prince Charles, in a bid to not dent his ‘ego’.

Eloise Moran, who penned the release, explained that Diana, who is believed to have stood at the same height as Charles at 5’10, ditched the two inch rule when the marriage began hit the rocks.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles got married at St Pauls’ Cathedral in London in July 1981 after meeting at Diana’s family home, Althorp House, in 1977.

But the relationship began to turn sour not long after they tied the knot, with Prince Charles famously having an affair with his now wife, Duchess Camilla, with Diana later describing the marriage as “crowded” during her 1995 Martin Bashir interview.

Along with her iconic revenge dress moment, Diana made sure to send a message to Charles with her clothes in the best way after the break up.

“For years, Diana wore shoes no higher than two inches out of respect to her husband’s ego,” Eloise writes, according to Insider, adding that as Diana’s post-divorce confidence rocketed “so did her heels”.

“Jimmy Choo recalled that at the start of their seven-year friendship, Diana always ordered flats, then, as her marriage started to crumble, the heels got higher,” the book goes on to recount, quoting Jimmy Choo as saying, “First she went up to two inches, then three inches, then three ½ inches, then three ¾ inches. They just kept creeping up and up.”