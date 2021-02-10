We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first baby yesterday morning and he has an adorable link to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Princess Eugenie’s baby was born yesterday at The Portland Hospital, much to the delight of the Royal Family.

Not only was an official announcement given that the Princess and Jack Brooksbank had welcomed their son, but the proud new mother also shared an adorable snap of him on her Instagram account.

The announcement from the Royal Family read, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

“This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

What is the link between Princess Eugenie’s baby and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor?

It’s been claimed that US-based Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have sent their congratulations privately following the announcement.

Princess Eugenie is thought to be close with her cousin, Prince Harry. And she certainly seems to have followed in the Sussexes’ footsteps when it comes to the birth of her first child. Both Princess Eugenie’s baby and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor were born at The Portland Hospital.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have also reportedly been living in the Sussexes’ former home, Frogmore Cottage.

If they raise their son here, he will grow up in surroundings with a lovely connection to his royal cousins.

And the links don’t stop there! Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry both got married at the very same venue.

Video of the Week

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan married at St. George’s Chapel in May 2018. Whilst Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot there in October of the same year.

Princess Eugenie’s baby and Archie will likely grow up on different continents.

But it’s wonderful to think that the two will forever be linked by these close family ties.