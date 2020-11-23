We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have moved into Frogmore Cottage, where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used to live with Archie, before they moved to the United States.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s baby is set to enjoy a special place that Meghan Markle had planned for baby Archie to enjoy before the Sussex family moved to LA.

The Queen’s granddaughter is set to welcome her first child next year.

This royal news comes after it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s beloved pet dog Lupo has died.

Eugenie announced she was pregnant in September, which means she and Jack will be raising the Queen‘s ninth great-grandchild in the property, which is near Windsor Castle.

It also means their child – whose name bookies are already taking bets on – will get to enjoy all the wonders of the home, including the huge private gardens, which at one point Meghan and Harry were “excited” for Archie to experience.

A confidante of Meghan spoke to the authors of Finding Freedom about Frogmore, and told Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand: “As a place to raise a child, it’s really lovely. They could open their door and have all of those private gardens.

“Both of them felt it would be a really positive thing for their child to be there, go on walks privately.

“While it wasn’t something they had considered before, once it became an option, they were both really excited about it.”

A source close to the couple told the Express that Frogmore Cottage also had a “special place in their hearts,” as when they were falling in love, they were able to enjoy long walks on the private grounds of without fear of the paparazzi, and it was also where they had their engagement photos and wedding reception.

However, they handed over the keys to Eugenie and Jack two weeks ago, “in the dead of night” to avoid unwanted attention, and Eugenie and Jack – who were previously living at Kensington Palace – are said to be “delighted” with the five-bedroom property.

One insider told the Daily Mail: “Frogmore was kitted out to Meghan and Harry’s tastes with son Archie in mind, so it is the perfect place for a couple to bring up a baby.”