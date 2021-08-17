We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is reportedly facing a Covid scare after a Balmoral Castle employee tested positive and was sent home to self-isolate.

The Queen travelled to her Scottish estate of Balmoral in July for her traditional summer holiday. She has been accompanied by several members of the Firm, and experts claim it’s here where she will finally be able to mourn her husband, Prince Philip.

However, there are now fears for the Queen’s health, after a Balmoral employee tested positive for coronavirus and was sent home on Saturday.

A source told The Sun, “All the staff at Balmoral are tested for Covid daily and on Saturday this person showed up as positive. They were sent home and the staff canteen and bar were shut. They’re on a separate block on the estate.

“Workers have been told to wear masks and to socially distance but the royals themselves are pretty much carrying on as they were.”

The source also added, “Although Her Majesty is 95 and has been double jabbed, the feeling is she still has to be careful yet she’s determined to carry on as normal. She does not want to overreact.”

The Queen’s holiday to Balmoral is expected to have been especially hard this year, as it is her first since the death of Prince Philip.

She is reportedly desperate to get back to normal, planning shooting and picnics for the family.

The Queen has been joined by Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mozzi, Prince Charles and Camilla, and also Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson plus Princess Eugenie, who reportedly brought baby August on his first Balmoral trip.