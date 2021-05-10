We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The heartbreaking way the Queen will finally be able to mourn the loss of her beloved husband Prince Philip has been revealed.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is set to spend her summer break in Balmoral where she will properly grieve for the Duke of Edinburgh

The way in which the Queen will finally mourn the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip has been revealed by royal sources.

Her Majesty, 95, who attended the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, is expected to use her upcoming summer retreat at Balmoral to properly grieve for the loss of her husband.

Prince Philip, died aged 99, at his home in Windsor Castle on 9th April and was laid to rest in Windsor’s St George’s Chapel days later on 17th April. And while the official two-week period of official mourning has passed, the Queen is expected to properly grieve in private when she heads up to Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral estate.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Richard Eden said, “I hear the monarch is to beat a retreat later this month to Craigowan Lodge — far from the tourists who flock to the main castle and gardens.”

The trip, which is expected to take place later this month, will mark the first time a royal has visited Scotland since Prince William and Kate carried out their whistle-stop royal train tour of the UK back in December during the pandemic.

But it will also be a poignant time for the Queen, who often travels to their stone house lodge with Prince Philip, as following his death, she will have to make the journey without him as she embarks on her solo summer holiday away from Windsor Castle.

The Queen and the Duke, who was married for 73 years, has previously spent their silver wedding anniversary visiting a farm on the estate, so the retreat has many fond memories.

And with the Queen set to complete her reign in the same heartbreaking way as great-grandmother Queen Victoria, her upcoming trip to Balmoral echoes that of Queen Victoria.

The Queen, who suffered the loss of another loved one, after Prince Philip, is due a well-earned rest and time to grieve in private.

Princess Eugenie previously shared how Her Majesty is “most happy” at Balmoral, saying it is “the most beautiful place on Earth”. Speaking on ITV’s Our Queen At Ninety, she said: “I think she really, really loves the Highlands. Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there’s always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time.”

Prince Philip’s cause of death was recorded as he died from old age on his official death certificate.