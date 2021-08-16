We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK later this year to work on a project as part of his multi-million dollar Netflix deal.

It’s been reported that the Prince will be returning for a weekend at the end of the year, with a filming crew in tow to film a documentary.

Sources told the Sunday Express that cameras will accompany Harry on his trip home and will be filming a ‘Heart of Invictus’ documentary, following Prince Harry as he leads the planning of the military veterans’ Invictus Games – an initiative launched by the royal himself.

Archewell Productions was founded by Harry and his wife Meghan as a way to “utilise the power of storytelling to embrace our shared humanity and duty to truth through a compassionate lens”.

A royal insider explained, “Our understanding is that the Duke of Sussex will be accompanied by a small film crew in order to allow the public to see the hard work involved in planning these games.”

It is thought that he will meet with the Queen, but it is not known if he will see his brother, Prince William, or his father, Prince Charles during his trip.

Meanwhile, it’s expected that Meghan Markle will remain in the US with newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana, and son Archie.

This is one of the many business ventures the couple has undertaken since stepping down as senior royals, including Meghan Markle’s debut book, ‘The Bench,’ the couple’s multi-million Spotify deal, and Prince Harry’s latest announcement of his tell-all memoir.