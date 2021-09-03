Trending:

Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted on holiday mastering this tricky watersport

Like a duck to water!
Selina Maycock Selina Maycock
    • Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been spotted on holiday mastering this watersport as onlookers praise them for being "good swimmers".

    Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been seen getting to grips with a tricky watersport amid a family holiday.

    There are plenty of activities to do with children over the summer holidays and the young Cambridge kids were spotted with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton sailing a small boat off the north of the Norfolk coast.

    Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also joined by their younger brother Prince Louis and an onlooker described how the young royals were “good swimmers”.

    According to the local eyewitness, Kate was giving her children a lesson in sailing – a skill which the Duchess previously revealed during a Royal Tour of Canada back in 2016.

    Kate Middleton

    VICTORIA, BC – OCTOBER 01: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
    helms the tall ship Pacific Grace in Victoria Harbour on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada on October 1, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. The Royal couple along with their Children Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte are visiting Canada as part of an eight day visit to the country taking in areas such as Bella Bella, Whitehorse and Kelowna (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

    Onlookers told Vanity Fair, “They are very much a family of sailors now. Kate has always been a competent sailor and William’s pretty good too.

    “They have enjoyed some wonderful time on the coast this summer sailing and showing the children how to steer and sail a boat.”

    It’s not the first time that Prince George has taken to the sea, back in 2019 he was pictured enjoying a boat ride dressed in a sailor’s hat for the annual King’s Cup Regatta. And it was here that he was spotted doing something naughty.

    Prince George

    COWES, ENGLAND – AUGUST 08: Prince George watches the inaugural King’s Cup regatta hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on August 08, 2019 in Cowes, England. Their Royal Highnesses hope that The King’s Cup will become an annual event bringing greater awareness to the wider benefits of sport, whilst also raising support and funds for Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, The Royal Foundation, Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, London’s Air Ambulance Charity and Tusk. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

    The local source continued, “They love the water and the two eldest are good swimmers and had no qualms about jumping into the sea even if it was a bit fresh.

    “The kids were all running in and out of the water with their dog and spent hours playing in the sand.

    “They are clearly a family that love being outdoors and in nature.

    “It was lovely to see them playing so freely and not being bothered by anyone.”

    Princess Charlotte was recently pictured taking part in the Big Butterfly Count.

    Prince William and Kate Middleton

    ST ANDREWS, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 26: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take part in a land yachting session on West Sands beach on May 26, 2021 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

    Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have previously shown they are fearless when it comes to watersports, as they went head to head back in 2014 taking part in a New Zealand yacht race in which Kate won William. And most recently, Kate and William were all smiles as they took part in land yachting during a visit to St Andrews, Scotland.

    And during their recent family sailing trip, the source went on claiming George, Louis and Charlotte wore life jackets while at sea.

    But they were happy to ditch wetsuits for bathing suits whenever they jumped in the water.

