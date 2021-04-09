We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen married Prince Philip on a bright winter’s day over half a century ago.

Prince Phillip’s death at the age of 99 sees the Queen bid goodbye to her husband, companion and “strength and stay” of over 70 years.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s love story was one admired by many, with Prince Philip winning her heart through his support and sharp sense of humour.

Meeting and falling in love from a young age, the couple knew each for many years before their historic nuptials that was followed by huge audiences across the globe

How long was the Queen married to Prince Philip?

The Queen was married to Prince Philip for just over 73 years.

Queen Elizabeth II said ‘I do’ to the Duke of Edinburgh on 20 November 1947.

The special ceremony took place in front of 2,000 guests and was broadcast to the world via radio – with 200 million listeners tuning in globally.

Elizabeth and Philip’s marriage made the history books as the longest marriage in the history of the British monarchy.

The previous title was held by King George III and his queen consort, Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, who were married for 57 years in the 18th century.

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary together in 2017. Their Royal Highnesses posed for a special portrait to commemorate the occasion, in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

Where did the Queen and Prince Philip get married?

The Queen and Prince Philip were married at Westminster Abbey in London.

Her Majesty (then known as Princess Elizabeth) became the 10th member of The Royal Family to be married at the iconic venue. It was where her parents wed in 1923 and has been the setting for many modern royal weddings since, including Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

Queen Elizabeth wore a satin bridal gown which featured embroidered motifs of lilies and orange blossoms. The bride did her own make-up and carried a special wedding bouquet of white orchids with a sprig of myrtle. Myrtle in wedding bouquets is a tradition that date backs to Queen Victoria, with every royal bride since (including Meghan Markle at her wedding to Prince Harry) adding it in their arrangement.

The Queen’s bouquet returned to Westminster Abbey the following day to be placed on the tomb of the Unknown Warrior. By doing this, the young Queen was honouring a tradition started by her mother, who also laid the flowers on the tomb after her own wedding day.

How old was Queen Elizabeth when she got married?

Queen Elizabeth was 21-years-old when she married her husband, then known as Philip Mountbatten.

The couple, who are second cousins once removed, fell in love as teenagers.

Their first encounter was in 1934, at the nuptials of Philip’s cousin Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark and Prince George, Duke of Kent.

Elizabeth and Philip met again in 1939 and after a third meeting at the Royal Navy College in Dartmouth in July 1939, Elizabeth seemed smitten.

The two began to exchange letters and kept in contact for several years. Then in 1946, Prince Philip asked King George VI for his eldest daughter’s hand in marriage.

Elizabeth’s father agreed to the union but asked for the formal engagement not to be announced until the Queen was 21.

Sure enough, after the Queen came of age in April, their engagement was announced on 9 July 1947.

The ring featured a stunning 3-carat round diamond ring and in a sentimental nod, included diamonds taken from the tiara of Philip’s mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg.

Why was Prince Philip not made a King when he married the Queen?

Prince Philip was never made a King of England despite being the Queen’s husband.

The Duke of Edinburgh was otherwise known as the Prince Consort – with consort being the title given to spouses of a King or Queen.

The title of King is only given to monarchs who inherit the throne and not those who marry into the institution.

Prince Philip received his title as Prince Consort in 1957 upon his marriage to Elizabeth.