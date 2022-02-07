We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is set to bring Prince George to the forefront of the royal family this year, as she prepares to put more responsibility on the shoulders of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Queen “trusts Kate Middleton with the future of the royal family” and wants George to be “involved” in royal life this year, a royal expert says.

It’s thought Her Majesty plans to bring future King, Prince George, into the royal spotlight as she marks her Platinum Jubilee this year.

In other royal news, the Queen has sparked health fears after fans spotted something worrying in new pictures.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been increasing their royal responsibilities as the Queen prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee after her “worst year ever”, according to reports.

While dealing with personal upset and drama from members of The Firm, Her Majesty has the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s “strong arms” around her.

The monarch is going through a “whole gamut of emotions” this year, as royal author Nigel Cawthorne claims. The Queen recently revoked Prince Andrew of his titles and patronages after a civil suit was filed against him in the United States over sexual assault allegations — which he has consistently denied.

Despite all of Her Majesty’s suffering, she reportedly sees a glimmer of hope in Prince George, who is third in line to the throne, prepping him to “be up front and heavily involved” in the upcoming royal celebrations of this year.

Detailing Prince George’s new position within the family, Cawthrone told Love Magazine, “Thankfully, the Queen has the strong arms of William and Kate around her shoulders.. I think we’re going to see Her Majesty’s grandchildren really step up this year and her great grandchildren, especially George, will be up front and heavily involved in the celebrations.

“That is an incredible legacy. She knows William, Kate and their children will find a way forward for the royal family.”

It comes after Prince George made a ‘grown-up’ change to suit the royal etiquette requirements ahead of his eighth birthday.

Another custom around George’s practices sparked some speculation. It was thought that he and Princess Charlotte would transfer from their current school to Ludgrove Boarding School in Berkshire, like their father did, but the family is believed to be breaking from the centuries-old practise of sending royal children to boarding school.