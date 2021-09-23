We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George celebrated his eighth birthday in July, and as per tradition, made a big, ‘grown up’ change in order to keep up with royal etiquette.

According to Ingrid Steward, Editor in Chief of Majesty Magazine, Prince George said goodbye to wearing shorts when he hit the milestone birthday in July, opting now for mature, ‘grown up’ trousers.

Ingrid told People, “Boys wear short trousers until they are eight. It is very English. It is considered very suburban for a little boy to be in long trousers when he is just a little boy.

“It is shorts until you’re 8 and then ‘woo, you’re in long trousers.’ They suddenly feel very grown-up.”

Ingrid also explained that this tradition was also followed by Prince George’s father, Prince William, she said, “Prince William didn’t wear long trousers until he went to school at Ludgrove at the age of eight or nine.”

George, who is third in the royal line of succession, is definitely following in his father’s footsteps, as he publicly the swap to trousers in preparation, a few months before his birthday.

Fans couldn’t believe how grown-up he looked when he attended the Euros at Wembley Stadium earlier this year with his mother and father, wearing a smart suit and tie.

In fact, fans named him the best bit of the Euros, after watching him cheer on England in the finals.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, are known for straying from some royal traditions when they feel it is not ‘right’ for their kids.

However, this seems to be one of the royal traditions they are sticking to, as well as Kate encouraging their three children George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to write letters.

There is another tradition that is sparking some speculation around George’s age. It was thought that he would swap his and Princess Charlotte’s current school for Ludgrove Boarding School in Berkshire like his father did, but it is thought the family are set to break from the age-old tradition of sending royal kids away to boarding school.