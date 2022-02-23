We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen reportedly made a comment that “stung” Kate Middleton before she married Prince William, with the monarch said to have been concerned about Kate Middleton’s string of luxurious vacations and jet-set lifestyle.

The Queen is said to have found the luxe lifestyle, that Kate Middleton lead before she married Prince William, rather “unpalatable”.

Her Majesty was supposedly apprehensive about Kate’s lack of career, prior to her becoming the Duchess of Cambridge.

Despite proving her love and commitment to her now-husband by sacrificing the chance to attend her dream college in order to study alongside Prince William, her career possibilities were reportedly not enough for the royal family.

Kate was frequently photographed in the Caribbean island of Mustique with her family or enjoying romantic skiing trips with Prince William at the time, as part of her luxury lifestyle. And it appears that the Queen was worried about her potential granddaughter-in- law’s way of living.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed in her book William and Harry, published in 2010,”If she was not with William at Balmoral then the couple were skiing or holidaying on Mustique.

“Kate was there so often the press dubbed her ‘Queen of Mustique’, a title that had previously belonged to Princess Margaret. Britain was now in a recession and such frivolous displays of wealth were unpalatable to the Queen.”

Her Majesty is alleged to have been concerned that Kate Middleton lacked the necessary professional experience to handle full-time royal responsibilities.

According to reports, the Queen believed the Duchess “needed a job” before Prince William proposed to her.

Katie noted, “While the rest of the world speculated that an engagement was on the horizon for William and Kate, the Queen believed an announcement should be postponed until Kate was settled in a career.”

Katie cited a source in the book who noted, “It is Her Majesty’s opinion that if Kate is one day going to be William’s consort, then she needs a proper job.

“Swanning from one five-star holiday resort to another is not the prerequisite for a young woman possibly destined to be Queen.”

Katie reports that the Queen’s words “stung” Kate. However it appears that Her Majesty did not need to be concerned about Kate, who has proven to be a tremendously popular member of The Firm.