Kate Middleton admitted she’s “broody” during her royal visit to Copenhagen yesterday, joking that Prince William “worries” about her wanting another one.

The mother of three visited the Børnemuseet, the Children’s Museum in Copenhagen, to learn about their new project ‘Understanding Your Baby’. It was here that Kate got to spend time with parents and their little ones, as part of her work and interest in the early years.

After meeting two of the adorable tots, Kate admitted, “It made me very broody,” and then went on to joke that her husband, Prince William always “worries” when she goes on royal visits and meets babies.

She said, “William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying ‘let’s have another one’.”

This isn’t the first time the couple has joked about baby number four. During a visit to Burnley, Prince William told onlookers and fans, “don’t be giving my wife any more ideas” as she cuddled a newborn baby.

He then quipped, “No more [children]” to Kate, as the crowd laughed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The pair have often been praised for their very relatable parenting styles, especially around regulating their children’s ‘screen-time’.