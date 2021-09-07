We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has shared an adorable throwback photo of herself and Prince Philip as they visited their grandson Prince William at work during his time as a pilot.

The Duke of Cambridge was a Pilot for the East Anglia Air Ambulance for two years before focusing on royal duties full time.

The Duke of Cambridge was a Pilot for the East Anglia Air Ambulance for two years before focusing on royal duties full time.

The Queen has long been proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and now she has showcased her and Prince Philip’s bond with Prince William in a wonderfully nostalgic photo. Her Majesty is currently at Balmoral where she often invites members of The Firm to visit during her annual summer break. This year marks her first Balmoral trip since Prince Philip’s death and it’s thought the holiday will be especially hard without him.

In light of this sad time, the presence of her loved ones will be even more important and the Queen has already received visits from many royal relatives. Perhaps one of the most prominent royal relatives who is understood to have spent time with the Queen during the summer is William, along with Kate Middleton and their children.

Now Her Majesty has reflected on her close relationship with William and his hard-working ethos in a sweet post.

The official Royal Family Twitter account posted a throwback snap of the Queen and Prince Philip, explaining: ‘The Duke of Cambridge has a unique perspective on the work of Air Ambulance crews – he was a Pilot for @EastAngliAirAmb for two years!

‘The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh visited His Royal Highness at work at Cambridge Airport in 2016.’

Before he took on full-time royal duties, William served in the RAF for four years and then took up his post as an East Anglia Air Ambulance Pilot in 2014. And it wasn’t just his love for his work that was showcased in the nostalgic snap, as the Queen and Philip’s pride in their grandson also shone through.

‘His grandparents looked so proud of the Duke on that day he actually saved lives during those two years by flying the air ambulance and by donating all his salary to charity! These facts make me love and respect him even more,’ one royal fan wrote upon seeing the sweet picture.

Another person agreed, commenting, ‘Her Majesty and The Duke of Edinburgh were rightfully looking so proud of their grandson’.

‘Look how proud & happy Prince Philip & Her Majesty is of Wills! He’s a good man destined for greatness’, someone else responded warmly.

Though Prince William left the East Anglia Air Ambulance in 2016, his enduring respect for them and all they do was something reflected in his leaving message.

‘I have loved being part of a team of professional, talented people that save lives every day. My admiration for our country’s medical and emergency services community could not be any stronger,’ the Duke of Cambridge declared.

As the Queen and Prince William continue to reflect on happy family memories with Prince Philip, they will likely hold this family visit close in their hearts.