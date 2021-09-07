We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the weekend enjoying a private visit with the Queen at her Balmoral estate, Downing Street has confirmed.

Boris Johnson visited the Queen at her famous summer holiday home in Scotland and is believed to have introduced her to his son, Wilf.

The Queen has spent her summer at Balmoral as per tradition and has been visited by several members of the Firm – despite no longer having Prince Philip by her side.

Her Majesty is thought to have been spending down time at Balmoral Castle since June and, at the weekend, she was visited by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and their son Wilf at the royal estate, which is one of her favourite places.

It was recently reported that the monarch had plans to host the Prime Minister and Carrie, who is pregnant with their second child, this summer. It has now been confirmed by a Number 10 spokesperson that the pair had a highland weekend with Her Majesty.

“The PM was in Balmoral over the weekend. It was an entirely private visit,” the Downing Street rep said.

It is believed that Carrie and their son Wilfred joined the PM on his trip, and it was the first time the Queen has been introduced to the couple’s son. The couple last visited in 2019, as their last trip in 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic.

This is the Queen’s first trip to Balmoral since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, who passed away this year aged 99.

It is thought to have been a poignant trip for the Queen, as experts claim it may be where she is finally able to mourn her husband of 73 years.

Her Majesty has also been kept company thanks to visits from her close royal family members, including Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their son August plus Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Cambridge kids as well as Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.