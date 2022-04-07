We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has sparked nostalgia amongst royal fans as she shared a sweet throwback photo from a monumental day in her 70-year reign.

Her Majesty has taken fans on a trip down memory lane as she shared the latest in a series of 70 photos in honour of her Platinum Jubilee.

Fans were quick to share their own memories of the historic moment.

This royal news comes as we revealed how Kate Middleton’s discreet moment with the Queen that you probably missed was so special .

Throughout the 70 days leading up to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend fans are being treated to some truly intriguing glimpses of the monarch throughout the past seven decades. From ascending to the throne in 1952, to 2015 when she succeeded Queen Victoria as Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Her Majesty has had some pretty historic moments as The Firm continue to follow her inspiring example. The latest throwback snap to be shared was taken back in 1966 and showcases a monumental day.

And it’s sparked major nostalgia amongst fans as they’ve been reminded how the Queen witnessed one of the most-watched TV events first-hand…

Video of the Week

For the newest 70 for 70 image, the Royal Family account chose a snap of Her Majesty after presenting the delighted England football captain Bobby Moore with the World Cup trophy. The monarch beamed as they spoke and had opted for smart gloves and a detailed feather hat for the occasion.

“1966: The Queen presents @England Captain Bobby Moore with the World Cup after he led his team to a 4-2 victory against West Germany – which is still the most-watched television event in British history,” the caption declared.

This was the last time England played their way to victory and doing so on home soil made this already impressive moment truly unforgettable.

Taking to the comments many fans quickly began to remark upon the historic day and it’s clear the choice of throwback photo really has the nostalgia factor.

“Gosh I remember that so well. At the time I was given a beautiful black and white kitten and I called him Bobby Moore. I’m really enjoying these posts ☺️”, one fan wrote delightedly, revealing precious personal memories from the day.

“Those are lovely memories 👏”, another person agreed, as another reflected on how they’d settled down to watch England’s World Cup victory with their family.

They reminisced, “I remember, my family watching a black and white tv…”

“I was 10 days old when England won the cup😊”, a third person declared excitedly.

Whilst another expressed their desire to see football come home again this year, writing, “We wish England Football Team to bring back home the FIFA World Cup trophy as the platinum jubilee present of HM the Queen.”

The Queen went on to reference this momentous occasion again as she wrote a special message to Gareth Southgate, the England team manager, last year. Wishing the team good luck in their Euros 2020 efforts last summer upon reaching the final, Her Majesty reflected on how “fortunate” she was to be at Wembley almost 56 years ago.

“Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament,” she declared.