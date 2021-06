We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen just confirmed some seriously huge news that will affect everyone as she celebrates milestone occassion.

The Queen has gifted us all an extra bank holiday to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Her Majesty has rewarded the country with a four-day weekend next June.

The Queen has gifted everyone in the UK an extra bank holiday in 2022 as her majesty celebrates her 70th year on the throne.

The annual may bank holiday which usually falls on the last Monday of the month will be moved to June in order to mark the Queen’s coronation milestone – in which she is the first monarch to celebrate such a long term when it comes to the royal line of succession.

In addition to moving that holiday, she is giving us all an extra bank holiday day, meaning that the Queen Platinum Jubilee bank holiday will run from Thursday 2nd June until Sunday 5th June.

A spokesman from Buckingham Palace said the extended bank holiday “will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the UK to come together to celebrate the milestone”. They continued, “The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.” And it looks set to be the first time in a long while that the whole of The Firm is expected to come together for the occasion – with the Queen expected to be seen in public with all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. And members of the public are excited. One tweeted, ‘brb making plans for a 4 DAY BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND next year‘ another put, ‘Yep, I’m coming to London to celebrate this historic milestone. What an incredible achievement! God save the Queen!’ and a third added, ‘So who is planning their 2022 time off already?’

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the Queen Platinum Jubilee bumper bank holiday, there will also be year-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations throughout the UK, the Commonwealth, and around the world as everyone comes together to celebrate the Queen’s reign and seventy years of service.

An itinerary of the The Queen Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend celebrations is already being pulled together with the following confirmed so far;

On Thursday 2nd June, over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians will come together in the traditional parade to mark The Queen’s official birthday, usually held on the second Saturday in June.

On Friday 3rd June, a service of thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral.

On Saturday 4th June the Queen will be accompanied by members of the Royal Family as they attend the Derby at Epsom Downs.