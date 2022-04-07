We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton was spotted having a special discreet moment with the Queen at Prince Philip’s memorial that many fans might have missed.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted giving the Queen a respectful gesture during the recent service of thanksgiving.

Kate Middleton curtseyed to Her Majesty as the walked to her seat, in line with royal protocol.

This royal news comes as Prince William’s secret moment of comfort during Princess Diana’s funeral was revealed .

Whilst all eyes might’ve been on the Queen as she made her entrance, she had a discreet moment with Kate Middleton that only the most eagle-eyed fans might’ve noticed as she made her way to her seat. The Duchess showed her immense respect for her grandmother-in-law as she bobbed low in a curtsy to the monarch as she walked past. The Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor are said to have curtseyed soon afterwards, mirroring Kate’s respectful gesture..

The moment Kate did so was captured and shared by fans on social media following the poignant service, with one person delightedly commenting on Kate “maintaining standards”.

Video of the Week

They admiringly declared, “The Duchess of Cambridge curtsies as the Queen walks past. Maintaining standards even when Her Majesty can’t see it. Utter Class She gets the brief.”

Like other members of The Firm, royal protocol means that the Duchess of Cambridge is supposed to curtsy to senior relatives. This is understood to include future Queen Consort Duchess Camilla as well as Princesses Anne, Beatrice and Eugenie and, of course, Her Majesty.

It’s also thought that the curtsy takes place the first time they see the Queen on any given day perhaps indicating that Kate hadn’t seen the monarch prior to the service.

This would perhaps make sense given that the Queen travelled from Windsor Castle and will reportedly “never live at Buckingham Palace again”.

As the wife of Prince William who is second in line to the throne, it’s said that Kate is also technically meant to receive a curtsy from royals of lower rank than her. Her gesture during this deeply emotional service could be seen as Kate being very much aware of her royal role as well as a wonderful indication of their incredible bond.

Even when William and Kate’s love story was in its early stages, the Queen’s unusual gesture of reportedly arranging private meetings with Kate suggested that the two could become close.

Now all these years later, the Queen has made the Duchess a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order for services to her. Whilst it’s thought William and Kate could make a major change, with reports alleging that this year they’ve been considering moving to Berkshire to be closer to the Queen.

Either way, Kate is believed to have immense respect for the Queen, both as a beloved family member and the monarch, as she learns and prepares for her own challenging future role.