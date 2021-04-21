Queen thanks public for ‘support and kindness’ during ‘period of great sadness’ in emotional birthday message

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has thanked the public on her birthday for the 'support and kindness' they showed her in the days after Prince Philip's death.

The Queen has shared a poignant birthday message thanking those who have supported her following the death of Prince Philip.

Her Majesty said she has been ‘comforted’ by the tributes that royal fans have paid to her late husband.

Her Majesty is marking her 95th birthday today, making it her first birthday as a widow.

She shared a special birthday message on social media, opening up about the ‘period of great sadness’ she has faced in recent weeks and thanked her supporters for reminding her and the family of the huge impact Prince Philip had on the nation.

A post shared on The Royal Family Instagram page read, ‘The Queen’s message to people across the world who have sent tributes and messages of condolence following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh.’

The official birthday release, signed from Elizabeth R, says, ‘I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.

‘While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

‘My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindess shown to us in recent days.

‘We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.’

Her Majesty has not released an official birthday portrait for her 95th and instead a short and sombre message was released reminding royal fans that she is still mourning the loss of her husband.

‘Today is The Queen’s 95th birthday. The Queen was born at 2.40am on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth,’ it says

‘This year Her Majesty remains at Windsor Castle, during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh.’