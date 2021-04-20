We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Her Majesty’s close friend Sir Michael Oswald passed away just days after the Queen lost her husband.

Her Majesty’s former manager of the Royal Studs, Sir Michael Oswald, who was a close friend to her, died the same day as Prince Philip’s funeral.

According to The Times, Sir Michael passed away after a long illness on 17th April, the same day as the royal family bid farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh in a military ceremony attended by just 30 guests.

Sir Michael has been pictured by the Queen’s side at various races over the years and used to advise the monarch and the Queen Mother with his racing expertise.

Sir Michael’s widow was also a lady in waiting to the Queen Mother for many tears and she penned a touching tribute to her late husband in the Racing Post.

“He always said he had the most wonderful job anybody could ever have had and that for all his working life he was simply doing what he would have done had he been a rich man who didn’t have to work,” she said.

Royal fans were left heartbroken when the Queen was photographed sitting alone in St George’s Chapel for Prince Philip’s funeral.

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh were married for 73 years and Prince Philip began winning the Queen’s heart from the moment they met when she was just 13 years old.

The Queen left a hand written note on Prince Philip’s coffin which was reportedly signed off with the sweet nickname he used for her throughout their marriage.

‘Lilibet’ was Queen Elizabeth’s childhood nickname and Prince Philip is thought to be the last person who called her by the sweet pet name.