The Queen’s distant cousin, Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, has announced her engagement to Alick Dru, sharing gorgeous photos of the Verbier proposal on Instagram.

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten is the daughter of the Queen’s cousin, George Mountbatten, 4th Marquess of Milford Haven.

The equestrian beauty is the latest royal to announce her engagement, providing some happy news for the Queen.

Lady Tatiana, the daughter of the Marquess of Milford Haven, the Queen’s first cousin, shared breathtaking Instagram pictures announcing the happy news after Alick went on bended knee in the Alps.

The startup founder had taken the stunning ring with him to Verbier, Switzerland, and picked a picturesque mountaintop spot to pop the question- just like in a fairytale.

Lady Tatiana’s official announcement in The Telegraph read, “The engagement is announced between Alick, son of Mr and Mrs Bernard Dru, of Bickham, Somerset, and Tatiana, daughter of the Marquess of Milford Haven and Lady Spencer of Alresford.“

Taking a modern twist to royal announcement customs, Tatiana took to Instagram to share a single engagement ring emoji alongside a series of gorgeous photos taken moments after Alick popped the question in the snow.

Lady Tatiana, who is 464th in the royal line of succession, is the eldest child of George Mountbatten, whose brother Lord Ivar Mountbatten is the first openly gay member of the royal family.

While the Queen has several distant celebrity relatives, Lady Tatiana has a direct royal family connection, as does her younger brother Henry the Earl of Medina.

Tatiana also has half-siblings from her mother’s first marriage to Nicholas Philip Wentworth-Stanley, notably Harry Wentworth-Stanley, who is married to Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

Newly engaged Tatiana is an accomplished equestrian who owns and runs her own riding business, sharing her love of horses with the Queen.