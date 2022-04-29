The real reason Prince William doesn’t wear a wedding ring

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Have you ever wondered why Prince William doesn’t wear a wedding ring? Here’s the reason as he and Kate Middleton celebrate their 11th anniversary.

While Kate Middleton regularly sports her wedding ring and gorgeous sapphire engagement ring that once belonged to Princess Diana, Prince William doesn’t have a wedding band.

The future King’s reasoning behind not wearing a wedding ring is simple.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton’s surprise reunion with the person who brought Princess Charlotte into the world was so special.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are still the picture-perfect couple they’ve always been as they mark their 11th anniversary, some royal fans have always wondered why Prince William doesn’t wear a wedding ring.

After meeting and beginning their love story at the University of St Andrews, they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011, with the pair exchanging rings during their vows, although William is rarely seen wearing his.

Video of the Week

William chose a simple band, and it seems royal fans have noticed that the Duke rarely wears his wedding ring, as royal insiders shared that he doesn’t wear anything due to a “personal preference” because he “doesn’t like jewellery”.

A St James’s aide explained in 2011, “It was something the couple discussed, but Prince William isn’t one for jewellery – he doesn’t even wear a signet ring – and decided he didn’t want to.

“It really is just down to personal preference.”

Prince William not wearing his wedding ring might not be such a big concern because most people know he’s married.

His grand ceremony was televised for the entire world to see, with 26 million Brits tuning in and over 300 million people across the world watching.

All royal men are believed to have the option of wearing a wedding band or not, with the decision being down to them

Marlene Koenig, a British and European royalty expert, told Town & Country, “There is no royal tradition for men wearing or not wearing a wedding ring.”