Trending:

Kate Middleton’s surprise reunion with the person who brought Princess Charlotte into the world was so special

Naomi Jamieson Naomi Jamieson
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Kate Middleton once had a surprise reunion with the midwife that helped deliver Princess Charlotte during a royal visit and it was so special. 

    Kate Middleton once shared the most touching reunion with the midwife that delivered her daughter, Princess Charlotte, during a visit to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

    During her solo visit in 2018 to the previous premises, the mother of three shared a sweet reunion with Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, who actually helped deliver Princess Charlotte at St Mary’s Hospital in 2015.

    Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is greeted by Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent during a visit to Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists on February 27, 2018 in London, England.

    Spotting the familiar face in the crowd, Kate quickly made her way toward Professor Dunkley-Bent before greeting her with a huge smile. The pair then shared a hug, as fellow medical practitioners clapped. They then continued to catch up, while Kate had her arm affectionately around her shoulders.

    Following Charlotte’s birth in 2015, Kate and William welcomed their third child, Prince Louis in 2018. Sadly there doesn’t look to be a baby number four on the horizon, as though Kate previously revealed she was feeling broody, William has joked ‘no more children’.

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London with their newborn baby daughter, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

    And Kate, who is patron of the RCOG, paid a visit to the new headquarters again alongside Princess Anne, for this first-ever joint engagement yesterday.

    This most recent visit and Kate and Princess Anne’s first royal engagement together was also a success, and full of its own notable moments. Including a never before heard anecdote from Princess Anne!

    Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, Patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG)

    As the pair were being shown a variety of tools and monitors used during labor, Princess Anne had the room in stitches.

    According to Hello! during a demonstration of a device that helps determine if an emergency procedure is needed because of the baby’s position in the mother’s pelvis, Anne recounted a wild story about one of her pregnancies. She revealed that after tripping over in a horse lorry, she too feared her baby has become ‘wedged’. 

    She said: “I thought, that’s a bit interesting!… [the baby] ended up the right way up though,” to hoots of laughter from the midwives, and Kate.