Kate Middleton once had a surprise reunion with the midwife that helped deliver Princess Charlotte during a royal visit and it was so special.

During her solo visit in 2018 to the previous premises, the mother of three shared a sweet reunion with Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, who actually helped deliver Princess Charlotte at St Mary’s Hospital in 2015.

Spotting the familiar face in the crowd, Kate quickly made her way toward Professor Dunkley-Bent before greeting her with a huge smile. The pair then shared a hug, as fellow medical practitioners clapped. They then continued to catch up, while Kate had her arm affectionately around her shoulders.

Following Charlotte’s birth in 2015, Kate and William welcomed their third child, Prince Louis in 2018. Sadly there doesn’t look to be a baby number four on the horizon, as though Kate previously revealed she was feeling broody, William has joked ‘no more children’.

And Kate, who is patron of the RCOG, paid a visit to the new headquarters again alongside Princess Anne, for this first-ever joint engagement yesterday.

This most recent visit and Kate and Princess Anne’s first royal engagement together was also a success, and full of its own notable moments. Including a never before heard anecdote from Princess Anne!

As the pair were being shown a variety of tools and monitors used during labor, Princess Anne had the room in stitches.

According to Hello! during a demonstration of a device that helps determine if an emergency procedure is needed because of the baby’s position in the mother’s pelvis, Anne recounted a wild story about one of her pregnancies. She revealed that after tripping over in a horse lorry, she too feared her baby has become ‘wedged’.

She said: “I thought, that’s a bit interesting!… [the baby] ended up the right way up though,” to hoots of laughter from the midwives, and Kate.