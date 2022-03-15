We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle could be seen as having one royal advantage over her sister-in-law Kate Middleton when they married Prince Harry and Prince William.

Kate Middleton has reportedly “evolved” since she joined the Royal Family whilst Meghan Markle is said to have “maintained” confidence.

According to an expert Meghan was “already familiar” with being in the public eye and has often taken the “lead” in public appearances.

This royal news comes as it was revealed Kate Middleton ‘behaved like Princess Diana’ at the start of marriage to Prince William .

Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were catapulted further into the public eye when they became senior members of The Firm after marrying Prince William and Harry. Throughout their time in the royal spotlight, the Duchesses have attended everything from overseas visits to UK occasions like the Queen’s official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour. And whilst the prospect of taking on so many new responsibilities was likely a daunting one at first, it seems Meghan might’ve adapted to it with more “confidence” due to her past experience.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, body language expert Darren Stanton has claimed that whilst Kate could be seen to have “evolved”, Meghan’s body language has been consistently strong.

Describing Kate as appearing “more reserved” early on, he added, “While Kate has arguably evolved over time in the spotlight, Meghan has maintained a sense of confidence and strength.”

“So much so, that throughout her relationship with Harry she has been seen reassuring him during public appearances the couple make together and taking the lead.”

Discussing a possible reason for Meghan’s “confidence and strength” despite being married to Prince Harry, who could be King, Darren seemed to suggest that her familiarity with being in the public eye could’ve helped.

When Meghan met Harry, she was a main cast member on hit legal drama Suits and would’ve had time to slowly grow more accustomed to being well-known as the show’s popularity rose.

By the time Harry and Meghan got married in 2018, the new Duchess of Sussex had already been in the public eye for several years.

Reflecting on this, Darren remarked, “In the early days of her joining the Royal family, Meghan was already familiar with being in the public eye and exhibited a high degree of confidence while stepping out with Harry.”

Sadly the Duchess of Sussex went on to face incredibly intense levels of scrutiny before she and Harry moved to their new LA Home. Though it could be seen that in the early days after her marriage, Meghan Markle had the royal advantage of her Suits experience compared to Kate.

This might have possibly have allowed her to approach royal life with consistent “confidence” and “strength” whilst Kate who had less experience with having a high public profile “evolved”.

Now all these years later it’s been suggested William and Kate are “taking the lead” in the Royal Family, showcasing their confidence in public. Meanwhile, expert Darren remarked upon the “reciprocated trust” between the two couples when Meghan joined the family.

“All four would regularly be seen matching and mirroring each other’s gesture and posture. This is an unconscious process which happens when people make a connection and build a rapport. It’s a sign of reciprocated trust on a non-verbal level”, he alleged.

It’s not known exactly when the Sussexes and Cambridges might see each other in person, but there’ll be many fans hoping to see the Fab Four reunited in the not-too-distant future.