We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are “taking the lead” in the Royal Family and “acting as a bridge” between the Queen and the younger generation.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are the royal family’s key players, in helping them stay relevant with younger audiences.

According to a royal expert, the couple are easier to relate to.

This royal news comes as the Queen ‘set to move house’ in a matter of days as she faces a heartbreaking anniversary.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be “taking the lead” within the royal family, in order to connect with younger generations.

Over the past year, we’ve seen a different side to Prince William and Kate Middleton—letting us in to their closely-guarded family life and sharing more about their mental health.

And, with the couple having shone at the recent Christmas carol service, royal expert Dickie Arbiter said the event was very much Kate’s idea.

The royal biographer told FEMAIL, “It’s the third generation taking the lead – we’re living in a time, the Cambridge’s are the bridge within the monarchy.

“The carol service was Kate’s idea – but it’s one way for other members of the royal family, who have all been involved in one way or another on the Covid front, to come together and say thankyou.

“Whether through their own charities, individuals, Zoom calls with nurses or health workers etc, this was a way of the family coming together to say thanks.”

The carol service was attended by Kate’s own family, as well as the Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall. It was an event engineered to give back to those who have worked tirelessly over the past 18 months during the covid-19 pandemic. A cause the Duchess feels strongly about. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zeUoJS4AFMg

“It was very much the Duchess of Cambridge’s initiative, who works very closely together with the Duke,” Dickie continued. “It was almost a joint project with the Duchess taking the lead.

“The royal family were at the forefront of thanking people who have done exceptional work in the community.

“We’re living in a society where a lot relies on volunteers – and during Covid- one thing the royal family can do is bring people together to say thankyou.”

The couple are no doubt taking more of a central role in order to allow the Queen to reduce her duties, following her recent bout of ill-health. The family are all said to be rallying around.