Royal insiders have claimed “everything is being looked at” to ensure the Queen can attend Prince Philip’s memorial service at the end of the month.

A “military style operation” is being planned to make sure the Queen is “comfortable” to attend the memorial service following recent bouts of ill-health.

The 95-year-old monarch could be flown by helicopter to reduce time spent

A memorial service is being held for Prince Philip in a matter of days and the Queen’s attendance is currently “hanging in the balance” due to her growing frailty.

And now it has emerged that royal aides are doing everything in their power to ensure the Queen can attend and be comfortable doing so.

According to the Express, a Buckingham Palace source said, “Everything is being looked at to make sure the Queen makes it to Philip’s service. But the most important thing is to make sure she is comfortable.

“She must be there, and the best and most capable minds are hard at work doing their very best to make it work.”

The Queen has been forced to skip several events in recent months as she continues to grow old, so other avenues are being looked at to make it possible for her to attend the service, including a helicopter ride.

The insider added, “The Queen couldn’t go to the Commonwealth ceremony because they couldn’t take her all that distance as it’s very uncomfortable in all that traffic.

“The best way is to fly by helicopter from Windsor to Buckingham Palace, then she only has a short drive to endure.

“A 15-minute flight is better than an hour in the back of a car.”

With news that Prince Harry will skip Prince Philip’s memorial service, all eyes are on which members of the royal family will be there to pay tribute to Prince Philip, who passed away one year ago.

And while the Queen is desperate to be there, royal experts are saying she’s having to “accept her own limitations” as she prepares to turn 96.

Russell Myers told The Royal Beat, “You have to be realistic. [She is] just weeks away from 96, she has accepted her own limitations.