The Queen has ‘wheelchair-friendly’ lift fitted at her Scottish retreat

The Queen has had a “wheelchair-friendly” lifted fitted at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral Estate, as she prepares to spend more time at her Scottish retreat.

The 95-year-old Monarch is set to spend more time at Craigowan Lodge—which was Prince Philip’s favourite hideaway.

The Queen has had a “wheelchair-friendly” lift fitted to ensure she can continue stay there as she grows older.

The Queen wishes to spend more time at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral Estate, which she and Prince Philip used as their hidden lodge so they could be like “any ordinary couple”.

But, with the 95-year-old Monarch said to be struggling with her mobility as she grows older, the decision has been made to make the retreat more accessible to ensure she can continue to stay there for many years to come.

Having suffered a bout of ill-health in recent months, it’s no surprise measures are being put in place to make life as simple as possible for the Queen.

According to The Sun, a “wheelchair-friendly” lift has been installed, as well as a state-of-the-art security system so Her Majesty has peace of mind.

An insider told the publication, “For many years we have thought it would be the perfect place for the Queen to spend more time when she’s older.

“It’s one of her favourite places in the country.

“With the proper lift and now this new security, it can effectively be sealed off so she can spend much more time there quietly in her late nineties.”

Following Prince Philip’s death last April, the Queen went to Craigowan Lodge to mourn his death. And now the Queen is keen to spend more time at the place she feels closest to him.

And royal expert, Ingrid Seward, thinks it makes total sense for Her Majesty to enjoy some downtime at her Scottish retreat.

“Craigowan is one of the Queen’s favourite homes,” she explained. “She loves being there. The idea of making it easier for her so she can spend more time there in the future is a great idea.

“It’s a big, big house. The security makes it very safe.

“It makes perfect sense. It’s a home she has always enjoyed and it gives her a bit of independence.”

She is set to mark her 70th year on the throne this year with a string of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in the summer.