Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Duchess Sarah Ferguson, have displayed their close bond with Kate Middleton’s family with a sweet gesture.

Kate Middleton’s brother, James, confirmed some wonderful news with the public this week.

Some of Prince William’s family members made sure to send their love, proving there’s a close bond between his and Kate’s extended family.

James Middleton, announced on Instagram that he and his fiancée Alizée Thevenet have married in a secret South of France ceremony.

“Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷 Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️,” James penned online, beside a stunning photograph of him and his new wife, grinning in the sunshine with one of their beloved dogs in the background.

It’s understood that Kate Middleton and Prince William jetted abroad for the big day, taking Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with them, in order for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the little ones to watch James and Alizée tie the knot.

It’s expected that Kate and William will have been able to spend time with Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as Kate’s sister Pippa, her husband James Matthews and their children, Arthur and Grace.

Meanwhile, William’s family made sure to show their support to the future King’s in-laws, with his cousin Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and his aunt, Sarah Ferguson, sending their love to the new Mr and Mrs Middleton.

“So so happy for you both. ❤️❤️,” property developer Edo, who is expecting his first child with Beatrice this year, wrote on the lovely snap shot of James and Alizée.

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson made sure to give the post a ‘like’.

James and Alizée had planned to marry last year however their wedding was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

The couple announced their engagement in October of 2019, with James, who recently opened up on his depression battle, posting a selfie of the pair in the Lake District.

Dog lover James also shared details of another big step for him and financial analyst Alizée recently, announcing that they had brought a house together.

“I think buying a house is up there with one of the most stressful experiences in my life 😅🏡🐾 It’s been a hectic few months moving in to our new home & we couldn’t be happier. We are settling into our life in the country & the dogs ❤️ their new home #housemove #lifeinthecountry #dogsofinstagram #dogs,” he wrote, beside some gorgeous snaps of their new rural abode.