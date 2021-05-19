We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child together.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the royal baby news in a statement today, sharing that the Queen is ‘delighted’.

This royal news comes after the Queen suffered heartbreak as her new puppy died just a month after the family lost Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace confirmed this morning that the Queen’s granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting a baby together.

‘Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,’ a statement read.

‘The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.’

A photo of the couple, who tied the knot privately in lockdown last year, was shared on the Royal Family Instagram page, alongside the exciting announcement.