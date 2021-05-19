Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child.

Trending:

Caitlin Elliott
    Buckingham Palace confirmed this morning that the Queen’s granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting a baby together.

    ‘Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,’ a statement read.

    ‘The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.’

    A photo of the couple, who tied the knot privately in lockdown last year, was shared on the Royal Family Instagram page, alongside the exciting announcement.