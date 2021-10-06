We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sophie Wessex has been dubbed an “asset” to the Queen and Royal Family after speaking out to employers in support of women going through menopause.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex has spoken out to urge employers to support women during menopause and sign the Menopause Workplace Pledge.

Fans were quick to praise the royal for highlighting such an important issue.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex has tackled a powerful topic this week as she shared a heartfelt message during Menopause Awareness Month. As a senior member of The Firm, Sophie is a deeply committed Patron to a number of charities and organisations. This includes the Guide Dogs and Vision Foundation and it was during a royal bike ride with them that she was “startled” by an unexpected animal earlier this year. Another of Sophie’s patronages is UK charity, Wellbeing of Women.

They are dedicated to funding research across women’s reproductive and gynaecological health and the Countess joined them on October 5th to launch their new Menopause Awareness Pledge. This calls on employers to support women going through menopause in the workplace, with many women in the UK understood to have quit their jobs due to menopause symptoms.

In a video clip shared by the Royal Family social media accounts, Sophie passionately declared, “To think women are having to leave the workplace because of this is just tragic. We are fabulous in our forties, we’re even more fabulous in our fifties, sixties and seventies. And we need to celebrate that and keep those opportunities going for women.”

She added, “We cannot let anybody leave that workforce unfulfilled and also feeling that they have got to slope off into the shadows. It’s not right and we’ve got to be able to change that.”

The Countess of Wessex’s heartfelt message has been met with praise from fans. Many people remarked upon her inspirational words on such an important subject, whilst others also expressed their belief that she is a key member of the Royal Family.

‘Sophie truly is an asset to the royal family! I love her passion and support for women, well said Sophie!’ a royal fan powerfully declared.

Another person agreed, writing, ‘Sophie is such a gem. The Royal Family and the World is lucky to have her’.

‘Thank you Sophie for highlighting this! We ladies of a certain age have so much to offer the workplace!’ a third person shared.

‘The Countess is an amazing person’, a fellow fan responded, as someone else commented, ‘She’s so eloquent and inspiring’.

Sophie’s declaration comes just months after she candidly discussed her menopause experience. In a video shared on the Royal Family Instagram page, Sophie questioned why so little is said about the menopause.

“It’s something that happens to us 12 times a year; it’s something that’s incredibly normal but it’s something that is very hidden. And I think it’s time to say, ‘Enough!'” she added.