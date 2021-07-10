We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sophie Wessex is taking over the Guide Dogs patronage from Princess Alexandra as the Queen’s cousin steps down after more than 60 years in the role.

She was recognised as one of the hardest working royals during the covid-19 lockdown and now that the world is opening up again, Sophie Wessex’s role as a working royal is continuing to increase.

Prince Edward’s wife the Countess of Wessex has taken over as patron of the Guide Dogs after Princess Alexandra, the Queen’s cousin, stepped down after 60 years.

The two royals joined forces earlier this week to attend the opening of the new Guide Dogs South West regional centre in Bristol. It marked the official handover of the patronage.

Chairman of Guide Dogs, Jamie Hambro, paid homage to Princess Alexandra and the hard work and dedication she has put into the role over the years.

“We are incredibly honoured to mark, and to thank in person, Princess Alexandra for her wonderful contribution over the last sixty-seven years, first as our President, then since 1957 as our Patron.

“We hope she feels proud of the organisation that has flourished under her Patronage. From our first four guide dog owners back in 1931, we are now helping thousands of people with sight loss, of all ages, to enjoy freedom and independence.

“We’re looking forward to working with our new Patron to continue to highlight our work which enables people living with sight loss to live the lives they choose.”

Sophie’s role within the royal family has been gradually increasing in recent months, following gaps in the royal rota left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure and the “difficult” rift that ensued.

She’s been described as an “invaluable secret weapon” thanks to her “dependability” and is rumoured to be incredibly close with the Queen.

Royal expert Erin Hill said, “A royal source told PEOPLE that the Queen and Sophie are remarkably close and that Sophie’s actually the Queen’s favourite daughter-in-law.

“It is understandable when you consider she pretty much embodies everything that the Royal Family stands for and the Queen really admires.

“She’s exceptionally discreet, she’s always dependable.”

And, with reports suggesting she could one day become the Duchess of Edinburgh, if Edward becomes the Duke of Edinburgh following his father’s death, her role is set to become even more important.

Gareth O’Rourke – director of fashion buying at CHO clothing – told Express.co.uk that her “elegant yet simple fashion sense” has evolved in recent times, which could be a sign of her paving her way into a bigger role within the family.

“She is known to be extremely hard working in her role to support the Queen and her involvement in various charity work,” Gareth explained.

“Her bold outfits could suggest her newly added responsibility within the Royal Family.”

We look forward to seeing her continue to flourish!