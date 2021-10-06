We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles is reportedly set to pay £700,000 to Prince William when he takes the throne as he hopes to continue living in his stunning Gloucestershire home.

Prince Charles is said to be ready to pay a substantial amount of money to Prince William as rent on his country home when he becomes King.

It’s claimed the Prince of Wales will also be making significant changes to the accommodation at Buckingham Palace.

This royal news comes as it was revealed why Donald Trump was ‘bored’ by Prince Charles when they met for afternoon tea .

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are known for their love of the countryside and spent time during the UK’s lockdown in Gloucestershire. As senior members of The Firm, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have multiple royal homes and currently split their time between Highgrove House there and their London residence, Clarence House. Now reports have suggested that Charles, who is first in line to the throne, is keen to ensure that Highgrove remains the family home in the years to come.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Charles is expected to keep Highgrove after he ascends to the throne. This stunning country property is owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, which Prince William will inherit when his father is crowned King.

In effect, it’s thought that this would make William his father’s landlord, with the Mail on Sunday alleging the Duke of Cambridge will take a £700,000 a year rent for this spectacular royal home.

Despite Charles and Camilla’s fondness for spending time at Highgrove, however, it’s been suggested that the couple will also live at Buckingham Palace in the future. Though it seems the iconic palace will undergo major changes when Charles is King.

As reported by the publication, a friend of Charles claimed, “Despite what everybody thinks about him not wanting to live there, he will certainly have accommodation there – but it will be a much more modest flat-above-the-shop situation akin to that of the Prime Minister at Downing Street.”

Reflecting on the reasoning behind Charles’ commitment to living in this historic home, they added, “Both the Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall are very practical and see that the reigning Monarch must live at Buckingham Palace, otherwise it would become like Hampton Court – a visitor attraction rather than a working royal palace.”

Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing a decade-long, £369 renovation. It’s thought that it will be opened to the public on an even more impressive scale in the future. Though if reports are correct, Charles’ plans might well see the principal royal residence down-sized.

And whilst the Queen has spent a huge amount of her time at Windsor Castle in recent months, it’s been suggested that Charles is not looking to continue this tradition.

The source alleged that, “Charles is not keen on Windsor because it is quite noisy” before adding that, “His view is that if he’s heading to Windsor, he may as well carry on to Highgrove in Gloucestershire.”

Whether Prince Charles will rent Highgrove House from Prince William when he becomes King remains to be seen. However, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have certainly enjoyed many happy moments there together over the years.