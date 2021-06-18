We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sophie Wessex reveals her fears for daughter Lady Louise Windsor as she approaches adulthood.

Sophie Wessex has shared her fears over daughter Lady Louise Windsor ahead of her 18th birthday.

The Countess of Wessex is hopeful her friends will ‘protect her’ as she prepares to let her ‘live her life’

Sophie Wessex has opened up on her fears for her daughter Lady Louise Windsor ahead of her turning 18 later this year.

The Countess, 56, who is mum to daughter Lady Louise, 17, and son James Viscount Severn, 13, with husband Prince Edward, is like any other parent when it comes to parenting and their children coming of age. And she has spoken candidly about her worries for her eldest ahead of her milestone birthday on 8th November.

Sophie, who admitted her daughter wasn’t into social media, has spoken out on how she plans to step back as a mother but is worried about her daughter facing tough moments.

In an interview with Naga Munchetty for BBC Radio 5 live, she explained, “Inevitably there will be moments that, you know, may not go so well for her. I just hope we can be there to support her through those moments. I would hope that she can go on with her studies, which I think she probably will want to do, and I hope that she and her friends will protect her from anything that somebody might want to do.”

But while many royal fans ask ‘is Lady Louise Windsor a Princess?‘ Sophie has realised she has to let her daughter be who she wants to be. And while she hopes she would go on to study at university after completing her A-levels, she previously said she ‘wouldn’t force her’.

Sophie added, “I have to let her live her life. It’s not mine to live. I can only equip her the best that I can, and then she has to make her own choices.

“But I hope for the next few years, at least, she will still be able to be as private as she wants to be.”

Lady Louise has previously inspired her mother Sophie to take part in a heart-warming project and in her spare time Lady Louise loves carriage driving – a spot which her grandfather, the late Prince Philip taught her.