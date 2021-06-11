We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sophie Wessex has opened up on Lady Louise's heartbreaking realisation that her grandfather Prince Philip is no longer around.

Sophie Wessex has revealed the heartbreaking moment Lady Louise realised her grandfather Prince Philip is no longer around.

The Countess of Wessex has seen first-hand the profound effect the Duke of Edinbrugh’s death has had on her daughter.

This royal news comes after Sophie Wessex recalls ‘oh my goodness’ moment at Prince Philip’s funeral.

Sophie Wessex has revealed just how close Lady Louise was to her grandfather Prince Philip as she recalls the heartbreaking way she is realising he is no longer around.

Lady Louise Windsor, 17, was extremely close to her grandad who taught her how to drive carriages but her grief over losing him following his death in April, aged 99 has been detailed by her mother Sophie Wessex.

The youngster has kept up her passion for carriage driving after Prince Philip left something very special to Lady Louise but Sophie explained why the hobby is tinged with sadness.

The Countess said, “Louise went out training the other day and I was standing there, expecting the Duke to turn up and give her a few tips or just ask her how things were going.”

Prince Philip also taught friend Penelope Knatchbull how to drive a carriage and at Prince Philip’s funeral, Lady Louise paid tribute to her and her grandfather’s love of carriage driving and horses by wearing an equestrian brooch.

And during the sitdown with royal editor Camilla Tominey, the Countess also told a touching anecdote about how her children keep expecting to see their grandfather arrive on their estate.

Ms Tominey wrote, “As we chat for an hour at their Grade II listed mansion, before they collect their children Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James, Viscount Severn, 13, from school, they tell me how they keep expecting to see ‘Grandpa’ arrive in his green Land Rover Freelander.”

Meanwhile, the Count and Countess of Wessex say Lady Louise is growing in confidence thanks to her grandfather’s legacy that is the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme which set up to transform young people’s lives.

Louise is set to complete her gold-award expedition next summer, while her brother James, Viscount Severn, 13, will start his bronze award next year.

Explaining how Louise had benefited from the scheme, Edward said, “Taking part has made Louise more confident. It’s just broadened her horizons. I think she’s probably got a little focused on, especially at the school she is at, just on the academics but…”

Video of the Week

Sophie added, “She’s loved it, it’s really pushed her into doing things that she’s had to schedule into her routine. She’s quite a committed person anyway. This is the kind of thing that really ticks the boxes for her. But in terms of confidence, it’s given her a huge amount. She’s taken up fencing again as her skill, which she has really loved.”