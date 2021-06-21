We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry agreed to do his and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview just 24 hours after losing his military titles, it’s been claimed.

Prince Harry’s extensive military career has been well documented over the years and with his departure from royal duties, he was required to leave his HRH titles and his highly regarded military postings.

The Sun has reported that the Duke of Sussex agreed to speak to Oprah Winfrey alongside his wife, shortly after being told he would be stripped of his military honours.

“There was a bust-up just before Oprah but it wasn’t to do with Archie’s title. That had been known and discussed for quite a while,” a source is said to have told the publication.

“Harry and Meghan were very cross before Oprah because the final Megxit separation had just been signed off which included Harry not keeping military roles.

“That was what made him so angry. He’s very emotional and his military roles were very important to him given that he served.”

Captain General Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk, and Commodore-in-Chief Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command were among the titles Prince Harry lost after his step back from royal life and move to their new home in LA .

Prior to the final royal exit being announced in February, it was believed that Prince Harry, who has twice toured Afghanistan with the Army, had hoped to keep the titles.

Harry is said to have approached the Queen about the possibility of continuing a half-in-half-out role, which would allow him to continue work within his initiatives like the Invictus Games, which he launched in 2014 as a competition for injured, sick, and wounded Armed Forces veterans.

According to reports at the time, the decision to strip Prince Harry of his titles left him “devastated”.

Harry released an official statement in light of the news, confirming his plans to remain in touch with his military roots, despite the loss of his titles.

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to organisations they have represented regardless of official role,” the announcement read.

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”