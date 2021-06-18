We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Oprah Winfrey has spoken out after recent speculation that she could possibly be made godmother to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn daughter Lilibet.

Oprah Winfrey has addressed the recent rumours that she could potentially become godmother to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently welcomed their first daughter, adorably naming her Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana. Her Majesty was said to be “delighted” at the arrival of her eleventh great-grandchild and Harry and Meghan have allegedly already shared the first picture of Lilibet with the Royal Family.

The couple have yet to officially introduce their little girl to the world and are on parental leave. Though Meghan has now broken her silence during this time as she shared a heartfelt message of thanks to those who have supported her first children’s book, The Bench.

Meghan’s move into writing is one of the many exciting ventures the couple have announced since “stepping back” as senior members of the Royal Family and moving to the US. Last month, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, premiered.

And that’s not the only connection Oprah has had with the Sussexes this year, as the Duke and Duchess sat down with her for their astonishing interview. In light of the success of these projects, speculation arose that Oprah could be considered for the role of godmother to baby Lilibet – something possibly hinted at by royal biographer Omid Scobie.

According to The Sun, Omid suggested that: “If one of those godparents is Oprah – and I’m not saying that she is – then you can understand why perhaps they want to keep that to themselves because even Oprah sitting down to interview them was controversial enough in itself.”

Lilibet’s godparents have not been officially confirmed or announced by Harry and Meghan. Though Oprah has now addressed the speculation and it looks as though the rumours were just that – rumours.

As reported by OK!, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the talk-show legend is said to have revealed: “I don’t need to be a godmother, I’m a godmother by default. I’m a neighbour, I’m a friend”.

“You probably need someone younger to be the godmother,” she later added.

So it seems that according to Oprah herself, she won’t be made godmother to Harry and Meghan’s daughter after all. Though as a friend and neighbour to the Sussexes, it’s likely she could still be a very inspirational figure in Lilibet’s life.