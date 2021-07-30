The Queen lets slip ‘cockney’ word in unearthed clip and it’s so hilarious it’s gone viral

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen's hilariously casual 'cockney' response to being asked if she minds getting old has gone viral on TikTok

The Queen once used a ‘cockney’ word in response to a question and the unearthed clip has gone viral as fans find it hilarious.

Her Majesty was posing for a portrait at the time when she casually responded ‘nah!’ to the artist.

The Queen has left the nation in hysterics after an unearthed clip of her using an unexpected ‘cockney’ word in response to a question went viral.

Her Majesty is known for speaking what has been dubbed ‘the Queen’s English’ – its speech features Received Pronunciation as well as grammatically correct utterances that are free of slang.

But during a portrait painting session to mark the monarch’s 80th birthday, the Queen appeared to ditch her famously posh accent – and the unearthed clip of the Queen in action has cheered up the nation.

The video was shared by TikTok user Arksteriff and it has since gained over two million views.

Captioning his post, he wrote, ‘The Queen answering a question like every bloke in the UK.’

In the video, the Queen remarks that she “sees herself aging” in front of herself when she has a portrait done.

The artist asks if that upsets her, to which the monarch simply replied, “Nah!”

Her Majesty then quickly jumps back into her formal speech style to add, ‘Not really…I’m used to it now’.

Responding to the video, royal fans have been sharing their own personal accounts of the Queen while others pointed out that Her Majesty seems to be more like us than we thought.

One fan wrote, ‘Met her at a charity do. Surprisingly down to earth and very funny.’

Another put, ‘She forgot she was the Queen for a second’ and a third added, ‘That’s the most relatable I’ve ever seen her’.

The disgraced Australian artist Rolf Harris was commissioned to do the painting in 2005 and the finished piece was later unveiled at the Queen’s Gallery in Buckingham Palace where it was to be publicly displayed for a year. But it was removed when Rolf was jailed for five years in June 2014 after being convicted of 12 counts of indecent assault.

It is not known where the painting is now.

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time royals have been caught being informal in front of the camera – earlier this year Prince William and Kate released hilarious outtakes from filming for their new YouTube channel.