The surprising word royals can't say around the Queen because she finds it too 'vulgar' has been revealed.

The Queen is said to find the word pregnancy ‘vulgar’ according to a royal insider.

Mother’s-to-be like Princess Beatrice will never say it in front of her grandmother because she doesn’t like the word.

Members of the royal family are forbidden to say the word ‘pregnancy’ in front of the Queen because it’s claimed she finds it too ‘vulgar’.

Her Majesty, who is set to mark her second celebration for her 95th birthday next week, is said to be repulsed by the word used to describe someone who is having a baby.

A royal insider told US Weekly, Queen Elizabeth II prefers to refer to pregnant women as “in the family way” rather than hear the word pregnant be used.

Kate Middleton was pregnant with her son Prince George when she stood on the balcony with the queen for the annual Trooping the Colour in 2013.

But it’s understood that the royals aren’t expected to avoid the word when they aren’t in the Queen’s company.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her second child with her husband Prince Harry, recently spoke about how “any woman when she’s pregnant is particularly vulnerable”, so she’s clearly not been banned from all use of the word.

Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, after they got married in a secret lockdown wedding in July. The baby is due to be born in the autumn and will become the queen’s 12th great-grandchild.

The sweet way the Queen’s great-grandchildren ‘keep her going’ was recently revealed as she is determined to follow the royal motto.

The Queen was “delighted” at the news of Princess Beatrice’s baby and its arrival will follow the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s second child. Whilst earlier this year Princess Eugenie gave birth to August Brooksbank and Zara Tindall welcomed her baby boy, Lucas.

Each new arrival changes the royal line of succession and the monarchy as we know it and now you know why you won’t see expectant royals announce their pregnancy with the P-word.