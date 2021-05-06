Prince William and Kate Middleton have started a YouTube Channel and the first teaser features hilarious unseen outtakes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have launched their very own YouTube Channel and shared the news on Instagram, delighting royal fans with a hilarious teaser clip.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary together, have started their very own YouTube channel.

The couple got married in 2011 and delighted fans with some anniversary portraits together on their Instagram account last week.

Kate and William are loved by royal fans around the world for their sweet love story, relatable traditions and kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Now they’re giving fans an intimate look at their work and lives via YouTube.

They announced their YouTube channel last night, posting a trailer on their Instagram page, captioning it, ‘Better late than never’.

In the clip the couple can be seen sitting together on a sofa looking casual. William jokingly points out the camera and says, “By the way, you’ve got to be careful now because these guys, they’re filming everything.”

Kate laughs and says,”I know!”

The clip then shows a montage of the couple, during their royal duties together and working with their patronages.

There’s even a cheeky blooper clip, showing Kate correcting Prince William as they prepared to share their St Patrick’s Day message earlier this year.

Offering advice on Prince William’s pronunciation of “beannachtaí na féile Pádraig oraibh”.

Kate says, “You don’t need to roll the ‘R’!”

Fans loved the teaser and quickly took to the comments to express their joy at the royal family becoming more active on social media.

One wrote, ‘You guys are rocking it! I think your approach to the monarchy is inspiring!’



Another said, ‘The Duke and Duchess have upped their social media game. Love it!!’



And a third commented, ‘Definitely modernizing the Royal family. Love the increased social media presence 💜💜💜💜.’