The Queen has given Kate Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge a special new role.

During the second day of royal engagements in Scotland, Prince William revealed that the Queen has awarded his wife Kate Middleton a new official title.

The Duke of Cambridge confirmed that his wife had been elected by the Queen as the ship’s sponsor after touring the HMS Glasgow.

Sharing the good news he said, “Today, I’m very pleased to announce that my family’s connection with Type 26 will endure for many years to come.

“Her Majesty The Queen has approved the appointment of my wife Catherine as sponsor of the superb ship we see taking shape outside – HMS Glasgow.

“I know that Catherine will be delighted to join you here in Glasgow for the naming ceremony in due course.”

Prince William had been overseeing the construction of the Royal Navy’s first City-class Type 26 frigate at BAE Systems’ Shipyard Govan when the announcement was made.

The tour marks the first time the Duchess of Cambridge will be the sponsor of a naval vessel, which is a long-standing tradition and honour in the Royal Navy.

The new title is a special gift for Kate and William as he paid a touching tribute to his late grandpa, Prince Philip, who served in the Royal Navy during WWII.

The Duke of Edinburgh pointed out just how pivotal a role like this is to the members of The Firm, especially following the death of Prince Philip.

William added, “My family’s affection for the Royal Navy is well known, and as I saw the work taking place here today, I was thinking of my grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

“He would have been fascinated and very excited to see such advances in skills and technology being put into practice.”