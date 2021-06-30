We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George fans are calling for the little royal to be given a very special new jobs, following his surprise appearance at the England v Germany Euros game last night.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended England’s nail-biting match against Germany in the Euros, with their eldest son Prince George, stepping out at Wembley Stadium and watching the game from the stands.

Prince George, who is third in the line of succession after Prince William and Prince Charles, stole the show and viewers’ hearts as he was spotted cheering on the team with his mum and dad at the iconic London venue.

The family looked adorable as they smiled and cheered on England, with Prince George wearing a smart navy suit, matching with his dad. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Catherine made sure to sport red in support of the nation’s big match.

The game saw England victorious with a score of two goals to nil against Germany.

The night marked a historic win for the team as it’s the first time that England has beaten Germany in a major victory since 1966. They are now through to the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Now royal fans are all saying the same thing, and calling for George to be given a very special role for the team – England’s official mascot and lucky charm.

One fan said, ‘Lucky Royal mascot HRH Prince George, with a very happy mum and dad.’

Another wrote on Twitter saying, ‘Prince George was the team’s lucky charm,’ while a third added, ‘Think George needs to be England’s mascot. When he went to the Villa match they won, now England.’

One more said, ‘Prince George is a lucky charm!! He’s got to attend every England game now.’

In the same box was the likes of music star Ed Sheeran and football icon David Beckham, all seen enjoying the game alongside the Cambridges.

Fans are calling for Prince George to now attend every game, with high hopes that England could win the Euros.