Prince Philip's death certificate confirms Duke of Edinburgh's exact cause of death, as the document's contents are revealed.

Prince Philip’s exact cause of death has been revealed on his death certificate

The Duke of Edinburgh simply died of ‘old age’, according to reports on the official document

Prince Philip’s death certificate confirms the Duke died simply of ‘old age’.

The Queen’s husband, who was aged 99 when he died on 9th April at his home at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip was hospitalised back in February after feeling ‘unwell’ and after a month-long stay, he returned home following a successful heart operation.

At the time of his death, Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Philip had died “peacefully” at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip’s death certificate, what does it say?

According to the certificate, obtained by The Daily Telegraph, the official death notice stated that Prince Philip cause of death was “old age” and had been certified by Sir Huw Thomas, head of the royal medical household, and suggests there was no identifiable disease or injury that contributed to the death.

When it comes to recording cause of death on such death certificates, the term ‘old age’ is accepted as a cause of death providing the patient is over 80 and if the doctor has personally cared for the patient for a long period of time and has seen a gradual decline in their health.

Prince Philip cause of death means that Prince Philip’s stay in King Edward VII’s hospital in central London had no link to his death, even though he was treated for an infection and had a heart operation at St Bartholomew’s Hospital for a pre-existing heart condition. He had been transferred there on 1st March to have the procedure and later returned back to King Edward VII.

The Duke’s death was registered with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead by his private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, on April 13, four days after he passed away.

The death certificate also listed Prince Philip’s first occupation Naval Officer, while his second is “husband of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, The Sovereign.” And his full name appears on the certificate as, “His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh formerly known as Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark formerly known as Philip Mountbatten.”

Prince Philip was due to celebrate his 100th birthday this summer and had received his Covid-19 vaccine in January alongside the Queen, now aged 95.

The Duke’s funeral was held last month and was limited to 30 guests, and was held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.