Prince Philip's death certificate confirms Duke of Edinburgh's exact cause of death, as the document's contents are revealed.
- Prince Philip’s exact cause of death has been revealed on his death certificate
- The Duke of Edinburgh simply died of ‘old age’, according to reports on the official document
Prince Philip’s death certificate confirms the Duke died simply of ‘old age’.
The Queen’s husband, who was aged 99 when he died on 9th April at his home at Windsor Castle.
Prince Philip was hospitalised back in February after feeling ‘unwell’ and after a month-long stay, he returned home following a successful heart operation.
At the time of his death, Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Philip had died “peacefully” at Windsor Castle.
Prince Philip’s death certificate, what does it say?
According to the certificate, obtained by The Daily Telegraph, the official death notice stated that Prince Philip cause of death was “old age” and had been certified by Sir Huw Thomas, head of the royal medical household, and suggests there was no identifiable disease or injury that contributed to the death.
The death certificate also listed Prince Philip’s first occupation Naval Officer, while his second is “husband of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, The Sovereign.” And his full name appears on the certificate as, “His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh formerly known as Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark formerly known as Philip Mountbatten.”
Prince Philip was due to celebrate his 100th birthday this summer and had received his Covid-19 vaccine in January alongside the Queen, now aged 95.
The Duke’s funeral was held last month and was limited to 30 guests, and was held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.