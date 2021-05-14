We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is hiring - here's how you could earn £60k a year for working at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen is hiring and she’s looking for a cyber security expert to protect the royal family computers from hackers

Her Majesty is looking to fork out up to £60k-a-year for the right person to fill the role

The Queen is hiring a cyber security engineer to identify security threats in order to protect The Firm‘s emails and Google searches from potential hackers.

The Royal household at Buckingham Palace posted an advertisement for the new role, earning between £50k and £60k for working 37.5 hours a week.

As part of the job, the successful candidate will be responsible for monitoring the royal family’s ‘network and systems’, identifying security threats, and leading ‘response activities’.

It comes after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has taken up hosting Zoom calls to conduct her official duties while in lockdown.

The Queen has carried out a number of meetings with various organisations like the Science Museum and even reportedly taking part in zoom calls with her great-grandson Archie to celebrate his second birthday.

Most recently the Queen held virtual Audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.

The job advert, posted on the royal vacancies website, askes for candidates to submit their CV by 26th May in the hope of being shortlisted for interviews commencing in June.

Part of the advert states, ‘Joining our Cyber Security team, you’ll have a vital role in delivering our Cyber Security and Resilience Strategy. You’ll monitor our network and systems, identify potential security threats and lead on response activities.

‘Carrying out technical investigations, you’ll identify potential risks and impacts, and ensure controls are in place across our hardware and software to keep us cyber secure and resilient.’

But if technology isn’t your thing there are a few other vacancies that might suit. Among the other jobs currently listed is a Livery Helper – responsible for getting the Queen’s horses ready for Royal events. And an operational support coordinator for the Royal Collection Trust.

The Queen has previously advertised to fill roles with one that had a surprising salary, while another offered the chance to live in Windsor Castle.

If you have what it takes, one must apply…