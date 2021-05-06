Trending:

Sweet way Archie is set to celebrate his second birthday with the Queen

Selina Maycock
    • Archie Harrison’s second birthday is today – and he is set to enjoy a Zoom date with Her Majesty the Queen and his Cambridge cousins, according to a royal author.

    It’s hard to believe that it’s been two years since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle first welcomed their first-born baby into the world in 2019 at 5.26am, weighing 7lb 3oz, as the youngster has spent more of his life living outside the UK and royal family than in it.

    But despite living thousands of miles away in his Los Angeles home, with his parents who are expecting their second child, the tot is expected to be reunited with his great-grandmother the Queen and his cousins Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, over a special video call today.

    Speaking to OK!, Royal author Katie Nicholl said, “Harry always wanted his children to grow up close to William and Kate’s. That would be the childhood he enjoyed with his own cousins, Zara, Beatrice and Eugenie. Sadly it’s looking increasingly unlikely for Archie.”

    Archie was missing from an adorable snap of Her Majesty and the late Prince Philip with all their great-grandchildren which was published on their Instagram in tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, because he had not yet been born.

    But the last official royal picture of Archie and the Queen is believed to have been taken at his Christening in July 2019.

    Katie continued, “Very little is known about how much the brothers have spoken in recent months and what the situation is between them, but I find it hard to imagine that the Cambridge’s won’t at least pick up the phone on Archie’s birthday.”

    Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been strained in recent months, but it is hoped that as Harry and William have spoken for the first time since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, that they can start to rebuild that relationship.

    It is also claimed that a birthday call with Her Majesty the Queen will be on the agenda. Katie added, “We know that Harry still speaks regularly with his grandmother and one of the Queen’s joys is to see Archie. I’m sure there will be a Zoom call with her on his special day.”

    And the Queen has already wished the youngster a very happy birthday with a sweet post on the Royal Family Instagram. It was captioned, ‘Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today,’ and had a single red balloon emoji.

    And with Archie’s favourite words, being ‘crocodile’, ‘drive safe’ and ‘hydrate’ as Harry and Meghan reveal the adorable way he says goodbye to visitors – we can bet there will be lots of new words he will now have to share and give the Queen something to smile about.