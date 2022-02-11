Trending:

    The Queen faces more health fears as she is being ‘monitored’ closely for any symptoms of Covid-19 after Prince Charles tested positive for the virus a second time.

    Prince Charles first tested positive in March 2020 but revealed he “got away with it quite lightly” experiencing only mild symptoms.

    Yesterday Clarence House announced the future King he has tested positive for the second time, during routine testing and is now self-isolating.

    The statement read, “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

    “HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

    According to royal insiders, the Queen is now being watched closely and tested for the virus, as it’s believed she was in close contact with her son within the past two days. 

    Palace sources say the Queen is not displaying any symptoms so far, but they will not be providing commentary on her health.

    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the 2017 Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 2, 2017 in Braemar, Scotland.

    This follows the Queen sparking health concerns during her latest visit to Sandringham house. Royal fans spotted her leg appeared to be swollen and bruised, remarking that this “wasn’t a good sign” while another worried she had lost “even more weight”.

    Camilla, who is set to become Queen Consort when Charles takes the throne, has continued her royal duties after testing negative several times.

    Both Charles and Camilla have received their Covid-19 vaccines and during her trip to the Thames Valley Partnership, she told Willie Hartley Russell, high sheriff for Berkshire, that it was lucky Charles was now diagnosed and that she was negative. She also shared that she had tested for it “so many times”.