Prince Charles has tested positive for Coronavirus for the SECOND time and is self-isolating, Clarence House has confirmed.

This royal news comes after Prince Charles’ private call with Prince Harry to break news over Queen’s huge decision was reported.

Prince Charles has contracted Covid-19 for the second time and has been forced to cancel his royal engagements to self-isolate.

Clarence House issued a statement on Twitter to confirm that the Prince of Wales has been forced to cancel his official engagements as a result.

The statement reads, “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Prince Charles was pictured attending a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at the British Museum yesterday (9th February) in London, England.

The British Asian Trust, a charity that works to reduce poverty and disadvantage for communities in South Asia, was founded in 2007 by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales.

Charles attended the event with his wife and future Queen Consort, Camilla, but it’s unknown if she also had the virus.

High profile guests included Home Secretary Priti Patel, former Liverpool footballer Ian Rush, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who was there with his wife Akshata Murthy.

Following his recovery at the time, he said he “got away with it quite lightly” and only experienced mild symptoms.

Speaking to Sky News in June 2020 about his first positive Covid case, he said, “I was lucky in my case… but I’ve had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through.”

Prince Charles had been due to unveil a statue to Licoricia of Winchester later on Thursday but he won’t be attending now. Clarence House confirmed the prince is triple vaccinated, but is yet to confirm whether he has been in physical contact with the Queen recently.

His latest diagnosis has sparked a wave of support from royal fans.

One said, “2nd time…? recover well Prince Charles best wishes to you and family”

Another added, “Sorry to hear this. I hope you have a speedy recovery and feel better soon. I hope your mum the Queen is safe and hasn’t been infected.”