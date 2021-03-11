We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen does her own make-up almost every day, except for when it comes to a particularly important occasion, her personal advisor has claimed.

The Queen is undoubtedly one of the most iconic members of the Royal Family, sometimes referred to as The Firm. From her colourful outfits to her subtle make-up, there’s so much to admire about Her Majesty’s style.

And with so many important events and engagements to attend each year, from garden parties, to family events like the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Queen looks stunning at every occasion.

Whilst many royal fans might imagine the Queen receiving expert assistance or guidance, it seems that this isn’t always the case. Her Majesty’s Personal Advisor and Curator (The Queen’s Jewellery, Insignias and Wardrobe) Angela Kelly has claimed that the Queen actually puts on her own make-up.

The Queen and Angela have worked together since 2002. According to The Mirror, her book The Other Side of the Coin: the Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe’ reveals how there is one significant occasion where the Queen likes to get her make-up done by someone else.

Angela explained how when it comes to filming the Queen’s annual Christmas Day address, TV make-up artist Marilyn Widdess will do her make-up.

‘You might be surprised to know that this is the only occasion throughout the year when Her Majesty does not do her own make-up’, Angela wrote.

Whilst the Queen seemingly likes to take make-up matters into her own hands most of the time, she’s not the only royal whose make-up looks and outfit choices consistently inspire royal fans across the world.

Many people have consistently been inspired by Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge’s matching mother-daughter outfits throughout the years.

Video of the Week

Some have even suggested Princess Charlotte, whilst being fourth in the royal line of succession, might even be under more scrutiny than her uncle, Prince Harry, who could be king one day, as she grows up.

With the Royal Family often in the spotlight, it’s certainly interesting to think of the Queen doing make-up her own way.

After all, who doesn’t love the Queen’s signature style?