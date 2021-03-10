We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor might not yet be two years old, but his proud parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared the adorable thing he says to their visitors when they leave.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s proud parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up to Oprah Winfrey about their son. Since Archie’s birth and officially stepping back from the royal family, sometimes referred to as The Firm, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have forged a new life in their new LA home. Speaking to Oprah, they have now announced they are set to welcome a baby girl, with Archie soon to be a big brother.

Despite being seventh in the royal line of succession and the son of Harry, who could one day be king, Archie was not given an HRH title at birth. This was just one of the matters his mother Duchess Meghan spoke about with Oprah in a “tell-all” interview that aired in the US on Sunday and on ITV in the UK on Monday night.

Amongst the more heartwrenching topics the royal couple discussed, they also revealed some particularly sweet things about their firstborn child.

Duchess Meghan shared that Archie’s new favorite word is “hydrate”, describing it as “just hysterical”. This adorable insight then followed an even more surprising one from Prince Harry, who added: “Also, whenever anyone leaves the house, he’s like ‘drive safe.’ Which is really sweet.”

Prince Harry also delved a little into their family life together and Archie’s new hobby, which the proud father revealed was a personal highlight.

“This year has been crazy for everybody. But to have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and go for walks as a family and with the dogs,” he said.

“[A]ll of these things are just—I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides which is something I was never able to do when I was young. I can seat him on the back and he’s got his arms out and he’s like ‘whoah.'”

It seems that Prince Harry, Meghan, and little Archie are very much enjoying life in their new Californian home.