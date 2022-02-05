We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s “dedication”.has never wavered, despite recent scandal within the royal family.

The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne, but the last few have arguably been some of the most turbulent.

Despite the furore surrounding Prince Andrew’s future in the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial decision to step down, the Queen has remained dedicated to the role.

This royal news comes as the special sign the Queen could attend another royal wedding in the not-too-distant future was revealed.

70 years after devoting her life to the throne, the Queen has never wavered in her “dedication” to the role. Even in recent months when the family has been plagued with scandal.

The Queen is set to celebrate her 70-year reign with a whole host of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations this summer.

And her Majesty has marked the beginning of the celebrations by taking some time to reflect on a selection of cards and pictures sent to her throughout her time on the throne.

Ever since the 95-year-old Monarch ascended the throne at the tender of age of 25, after her father, George VI, passed away, she has dedicated her life to the role.

On the day of her coronation, she vowed, “I can make my solemn act of dedication with a whole Empire listening. I should like to make that dedication now.

“It is very simple. I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

And devoted she has remained, even in the midst of chaos amid the fall-out from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah interview and accusations made against Prince Andrew in the Virginia Giuffre case, which he vehemently denies.

And now royal expert, Russell Myers, has weighed in on the Queen’s incredible attitude and said, “How fitting then, that in preparation to celebrate her record breaking Platinum Jubilee this weekend, the Queen chose to look back through a selection of cards and pictures sent in from around the world by well-wishers throughout her 70 year reign.

“As her own family has been plagued by infighting and scandal in recent years that has threatened the very fabric of their future, they would do well to remember it is those basic attitudes of dedication and connection to others that has cemented her legacy.”