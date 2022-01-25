We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has reportedly been introduced to her grandson’s new partner at an “early stage” hinting that a special royal wedding could be on the horizon.

Reports have claimed Her Majesty was “delighted” to be introduced to Peter Phillip’s new partner Lindsay Wallace in Windsor.

He and Lindsay are still in the “early” stages of their romance, but taking this big step could be seen as a major hint about the future of their relationship.

The announcement that Peter and Autumn Phillips were separating in February 2020 was met with great sadness and shock by fans. The Queen in particular is understood to have been close to Autumn, who married Princess Anne’s only son at St George’s Chapel in 2008. Just over a year after revealing their intention to divorce, Peter and Autumn reached a settlement, with their joint statement ending with a powerful plea for “privacy and consideration”.

Embarking on a fresh start, recent reports have revealed that Peter is now dating Lindsay Wallace, who was a classmate of his sister Zara Tindall. The new couple are understood to still be in the “early days” of their relationship. However, it seems there’s already been one major sign that things are already serious.

According to The Sun, a source has claimed that Lindsay has now officially been introduced to the Queen at a shooting party he held at Windsor Great Park. And this huge move seems to suggest that as far as Peter is concerned, his partner is very much part of both his and The Firm’s future.

The source alleged, “The Queen is one of the most important people in Peter’s life so it’s only right that he introduces Lindsay to her. It was a very warm meeting and the Queen was clearly delighted to meet someone who makes Peter so happy.”

They also went on to address how both Peter and his former wife Autumn have “accepted” that both are now moving on romantically after their 12-year marriage.

“Despite the fact that he divorced Autumn, they have two children together and relations are still incredibly warm between them. They are both moving on with their lives and accept that the other will find someone else romantically,” the source claimed.

“It may still be early days but Peter wanted his grandmother to see he was happy. It is a clear sign that Lindsay has now been firmly welcomed into The Firm and a major first step if they were to ever choose to get married. The Queen just wants Peter to be happy.”

He and Autumn co-parent their daughters, Savannah (11) and Isla (9), who are amongst the oldest of the Queen’s great-grandchildren.

The way Peter has now reportedly introduced Lindsay to his grandmother as one of his most “important” people certainly seems to show just how special his new partner is and how happy they are together. The decision for Lindsay and the Queen to meet at such a relatively early stage could also be seen as significant.

This timing could indicate that whilst wedding bells aren’t quite ringing yet, the Queen could end up attending another royal wedding sooner rather than later…